Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Nephros by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Nephros during the fourth quarter worth $646,532,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nephros alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Nephros stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.26. Nephros has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.