Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €100.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($103.30) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.28 ($97.01).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €87.80 ($96.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €78.81 and its 200 day moving average is €91.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.