Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $7.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

