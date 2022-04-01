Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $7.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LUCD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.
Shares of LUCD opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000.
About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.