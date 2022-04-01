NCR (NYSE:NCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. NCR has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 152.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 12.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 420,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NCR by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,160,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth $1,759,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.