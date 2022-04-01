nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.320-$-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $398 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.36 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18 and a beta of 1.05. nCino has a 1 year low of $37.65 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nCino by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

