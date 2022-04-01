NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.29).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 227.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.72 million and a PE ratio of 60.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($24,201.73). Also, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,736.18).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

