NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after buying an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,863,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. The company has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

