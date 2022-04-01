Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) will announce $6.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.46 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year sales of $48.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 1,098,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

