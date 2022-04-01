Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navigator by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Navigator by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.