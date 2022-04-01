Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NVGS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. 725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.97.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
