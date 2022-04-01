Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NAVI opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Navient by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 12.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

