National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.53%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 109,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.