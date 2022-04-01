National Health Investors (NHI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/24/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/17/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

3/3/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

2/1/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

NHI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

