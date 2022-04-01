National Health Investors (NHI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) in the last few weeks:
- 3/31/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
3/30/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/24/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
3/17/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
3/3/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 2/1/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
NHI opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 222,239 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
