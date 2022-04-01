National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,035. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

