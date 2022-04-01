National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 103.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

