National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $180.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $166.32 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

