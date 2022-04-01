National Bank of Canada FI Invests $961,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 871.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

GOOS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

