National Bank of Canada FI Invests $1.04 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.80.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $297.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.15 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

