National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 5,989 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.07. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

