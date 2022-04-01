National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $33,624,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

