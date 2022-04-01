National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 2,995 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $305.24 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $269.31 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.09 and its 200 day moving average is $320.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

