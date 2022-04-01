National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

