National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,089. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

