National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 10,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

