National Asset Management Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,532,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,069,000 after buying an additional 811,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. 56,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.