National Asset Management Inc. Has $12.21 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.49. 74,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

