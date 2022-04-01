National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 76,159 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. 550,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14.

