Name Change Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (NCT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $793,903.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00109161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Change Token is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,453,681 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

