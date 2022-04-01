Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 16.2% in March

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 751,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

