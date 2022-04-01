Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $162.94 and last traded at $162.94. Approximately 3,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

