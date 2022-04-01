Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,258. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.54. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

