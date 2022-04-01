Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Short Interest Update

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MYNA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.29. Mynaric has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYNA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Mynaric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

