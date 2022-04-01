Myers Industries (MYE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Myers Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $761.43 million $33.54 million 23.48 Myers Industries Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.20

Myers Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Myers Industries. Myers Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Myers Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Myers Industries pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.40% 17.42% 7.72% Myers Industries Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Myers Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Myers Industries Competitors 115 666 787 39 2.47

Myers Industries presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.75%. Given Myers Industries’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myers Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Myers Industries has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myers Industries’ competitors have a beta of 2.16, indicating that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myers Industries beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational, and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

