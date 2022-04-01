Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $200.63. 4,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $126.56 and a twelve month high of $203.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Murphy USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 4.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

