Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $58.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of MUR opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.68. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

