Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 692,577 shares during the period. Murphy Oil accounts for 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

MUR stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $41.43. 1,400,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,920. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

