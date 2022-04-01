Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Down 2.9%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal, and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

