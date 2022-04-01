M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,377,493 shares.The stock last traded at $176.31 and had previously closed at $182.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.47.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

