MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MSM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,195. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

