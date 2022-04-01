MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Loop Capital

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

