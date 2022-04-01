Morgan Stanley Trims Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Target Price to $293.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $293.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $274.71.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $266.00 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.79.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,857,000 after purchasing an additional 986,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

