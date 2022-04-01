Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 8,189,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

