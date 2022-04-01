Morgan Stanley Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 800

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $773.33.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.