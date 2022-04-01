Morgan Stanley Cuts easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 800

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.01) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $773.33.

ESYJY opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.