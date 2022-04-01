MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.510-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $443.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.23. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MongoDB by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.