Monero Classic Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.51 million and $8,845.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.51 or 0.00473028 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

