Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $206.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.36.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.14.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

