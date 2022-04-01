Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,722. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

