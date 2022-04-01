Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV) CEO Acquires $142,047.20 in Stock

Modiv Inc (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre acquired 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $142,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MDV opened at $17.94 on Friday. Modiv Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages single-tenant net-lease industrial, retail and office real estate. Modiv Inc is based in NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

