Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $365,580.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $176.25. The stock had a trading volume of 147,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,209. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

