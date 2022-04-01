Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 106,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,177. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.05 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Model N by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

