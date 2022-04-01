Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 556 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sysco by 740.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 137,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,186. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

